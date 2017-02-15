“With the lack of swell lately and a hurricane-force low off of New England, a crew New Jersey including Conor Willem, Tommy Ihnken, Jon Smyth, and myself decided to head to New England for yesterday’s swell,” says Garden State photographer John Gilman. “Here’s one of Conor from the first round of swell yesterday, with potentially another solid day tomorrow.” And that’s what we call a solid Photo of the Day for February 15, 2017.

Tags: conor willem, john gilman, new england, new jersey, photo of the day, potd