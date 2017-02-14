‘

You know you love something fiercely when you embrace it at its worst, most challenging moment — kind of like this unidentified New Englander’s love for the Atlantic Ocean, which on a frigid, snowblind day like this one (documented by John Adams for our February 14, 2017 Photo of the Day) borders on the straight-up devotional. Happy Valentine’s Day to all the coldwater lovers of the world…

Tags: 2017, february 14, john adams, new england, new hampshire, photo of the day, potd, valentine's day