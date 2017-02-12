February 12, 2017

February 12, 2017 • Photo of The Day

“I drove over to the East Coast this weekend looking to get some shots with my friend Drew Hoffman,” says photographer Ryan McGary. “Drew’s a fellow Gulf Coaster that made the move to New Smyrna Beach last year — and it looks like it’s paying off! We decided to drive north on Saturday morning to a punchy little wave, and although we weren’t expecting much we ended up getting way more then we bargained for.” That’s the spirit of our February 12, 2017 Photo of the Day that everyone can get behind.

