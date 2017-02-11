February 11, 2017 • Photo of The Day
The storm might be over. The blizzard might be over. And the swell might be over. But memories like these, captured the other evening in New York by Jonathan Spector for our February 11, 2017 Photo of the Day, linger on forever.
