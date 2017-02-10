February 10, 2017

“We had some really fun leftovers here in New England this morning,” says photographer Paul Girello of our February 10, 2017 Photo of the Day. “Following an official blizzard yesterday leaving 10-15 inches of snow in most areas, we woke up to offshore winds and single digit temps. Only about three of us made it out early, but it was worth it.”

