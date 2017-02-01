February 1, 2017

February 1, 2017 • Photo of The Day

“On Monday morning, this Florida Gulf Coast break turned on the best I’ve ever seen it,” says filmmaker and photographer Ryan McGary. “Below-sea-level barrels were slamming this sandbar from morning to afternoon. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to link up with a surfer to get a solid barrel shot, but I managed to get plenty of shots good for mindsurfing. Wasn’t expecting these conditions as it wasn’t forecasted to be this good, but that’s just how it goes on this side of the Gulf. Almost lost my job showing up late but it was worth it!”

