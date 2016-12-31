December 31, 2016 • Photo of The Day
Who’s ready to hop, skip, jump, and boost into the New Year? We sure are (and Corey Howell is, too) — perfect for our last Photo of the Day of the year on December 31, 2016. “Corey was in town for the holidays and we were lucky enough to score some solid surf on Christmas,” photographer Nathan Adams says. “We linked up at Sebastian Inlet for some glassy ramps and I wanted to mix it up this day by shooting from way down the jetty to get this behind the wave perspective, which showcased the explosiveness of Corey’s surfing and the way he does it all with style.”
Tags: 2016, Central Florida, corey howell, december 31, nathan adams, photo of the day, potd, sebastian inlet