December 30, 2016

“This shot was from a few weeks ago,” says New Jersey photographer Hunter DeNicola. “We got a sweet south swell, and I sat in school watching the cams all day until I could run out and drive as fast as I could to the beach. I just made it out for last light, but the sun emerged and the waves started to pump — and I was lucky enough to be out there to capture it.”

Tags: 2016, december 30, hunter denicola, new jersey, photo of the day