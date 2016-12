December 29, 2016

“Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 saw the quasi-return of both First Peak and former Brevard County resident-turned-Jax Beach dweller and Smith Optics rep Blake Jones, who was going positively bat-shit crazy blasting huge hucks all over his favorite refracting wedge off the Sebastian Inlet jetty,” says ESM Co-Founder/Photo Editor Emeritus Dick “Mez” Meseroll. “Check the classic ‘half of a wave’ peak Blake has his eyes on for a launch spot, and the signature refractive wave nipping at his heels from behind, causing the wave’s deformity. All we can say is welcome back to both of ya’s — it’s been way too long!”

Tags: 2016, blake jones, december 29, first peak, mez, photo of the day, sebastian inlet