Life is always in flux along the Outer Banks, the most beautiful 200-mile-long string of peninsulas and barrier islands in the world (if we may say so ourselves). And that’s never been more evident than this week, with locals still in shock at that news that Mickey McCarthy, the greatest ambassador of Dare County stoke to ever walk this Earth, died suddenly last Friday. But as Mickey would be the first to say (with a smile and laugh, no doubt), beauty still lies around every corner — even the unsightly ones, and even on what seem like the darkest of days. Photographer Julianna D’Arco found this angle for our December 28, 2016 Photo of the Day.

