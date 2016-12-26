December 26, 2016

“Surfing the Great Lakes is a very fickle proposition,” says photographer Rick Pollak. “When it’s good, you gotta be on it, and it may be good only for a few hours. On Christmas Day, the winds were blowing hard from the SSE and were expected to switch more SSW the next day around noon time. The photos that you see are the result of that. We arrived at a spot on Lake Michigan with the winds switching from hard onshore/sideshore to offshore. The waves went from conservatively overhead in the morning to knee-high around 2:00 PM. Elias Tobia, who is from Tamarindo, Costa Rica, has surfed Lake Ontario in Toronto for four years and is always been in sync with Burton Hathaway and Will Wall. The stars must have aligned, as Elias was visiting family in Chicago, right when there were waves in the forecast. Needless to say, Elias was super stoked to get to surf with the crew. The previous few weeks had air temps in the 0º to 13-19º range, but on Monday, December 26th there was a weirdly warm high temp of 45º! It seems ironic that the only day a Central American visited us to surf the air temps would go up about 30º higher than normal!”

Tags: 2017, december 26, elias tobia, great lakes, photo of the day, rick pollak