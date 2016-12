December 24, 2016

“There always seems to be some kind of beach replenishment going on here,” says New Jersey photographer Christor Lukasiewicz. “It feels like it’s been nonstop since I moved here in 2012. They are currently pumping sand again on a beach that they just replenished less than 18 months ago. We have lost a lot of good breaks recently and they never come back the same.”

