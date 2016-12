December 23, 2016

“Spitting barrels is a term near and dear only to surfers — when you say it at the office, people have no idea what you’re talking about,” says photographer Jordan Nason. “But when we want to describe a really good day, we might say guys were getting blown out of spitting barrels up and down the beach. Riding behind the foam ball and coming out with the spit right in front of all your friends, like Outer Banks standout Lucas Jolly did on this fall day to remember, is what it’s all about.”

Tags: december 23, jordan nason, Lucas Jolly, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day