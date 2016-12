Winter is officially here, and although the playful tubes in Central Florida might have nothing on the heavy barrels in New Jersey this time of year, where else on the US mainland can you get covered up in your boardshorts come December? Victor Bodrie lines up a pretty one on an even prettier Space Coast morning for our December 22, 2016 Photo of the Day.

Tags: Central Florida, morgan grosskreutz, photo of the day, victor bodrie