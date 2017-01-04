December 2016 Photo of the Day Recap Gallery + Voting

January 4, 2017 • Photo of The Day

We didn’t quite know what to expect when we kicked off our new Photo of the Day feature on December 1st (with a barrel shot from Alabama no less!), but we immediately saw a fantastic response. Photographers up and down the East Coast and across the Gulf, Caribbean, and Great Lakes now submit their shots mere hours after they’re taken, adding a rad #liveaction component to our website and social media channels. And we’ve racked up thousands of hits and countless insights on the wide array of shots we picked each day. Which means we’re extra stoked to bless you with this gallery, which contains every single December 2016 #esmPOTD recap selected last month. These being heady Internet-driven times, we’ve also introduced an online voting poll at the bottom (live until 11:59 PM Sunday, January 15th) so that you can pick your favorite. Have a look, relive the excellent month of December, and then make your voice heard. Oh, and photographers — keep those sick shots coming!

Mikey Peyton, Alabama Gulf Coast. Photo: Alex Dantin

New Jersey, December 1st, 2016. Photo: Shawn Casey

New Jersey. Photo: Adam Tormollan

Photo of the Day, December 9, 2016, New York, Evan Conway

Mikey DeTemple, New Jersey. Photo: Christor Lukasiewicz

Florida Panhandle, photo of the day, December 7th, 2016, rich brooks

Gerard Faccone, New Jersey, December 8, 2016, Tim Torchia

cj hobgood, sebastian inlet, dugan, photo of the day, december 10, 2016

Great Lakes. Photo: Drew Kleine

Bryan Zinski, New Jersey, December swell, Hunter DeNicola

Balaram Stack, Mike Nelson

Paul Kelly, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti

Scott Crivellaro, Cape Cody, 121616, photo of the day

Mike Gleason, photo of the day, december 19, 2016, mike gleason, billy brooks, new jersey, winter

photo of the day, north carolina, december 20, 2016, hurricane nicole, backwash, jon carter

Victor Bodrie, Morgan Grosskreutz, Central Florida, photo of the day

Lucas Jolly, North Carolina, November, Jordan Nason

New Jersey, Christor Lukasiewicz

New Jersey, Dan Przygocki

great lakes, rick pollak, lake michigan, elias tobia

new hampshire, mikey evans, brian thacker,

Julianna D'Arco, North Carolina, Outer Banks

blake jones, december 29, 2016, blake jones, first peak, sebastian inlet, photo mez

Hunter DeNicola, December 30, 2016, New Jersey, photo of the day

Corey Howell, Sebastian Inlet, FL. Photo: Nathan Adams

