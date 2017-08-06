August 6, 2017

august 6, 2017

Congrats to Daniel Glenn for winning the inaugural Daytona Beach Week pro contest organized by Shea Lopez and held in fun Florida waves this past weekend, as photographed by ESM Publisher Tom Dugan for our August 6, 2017 Photo of the Day.

