august 29, 2017

Every once in a while, the true locals show up and flex their muscle, chasing us interloping humans out of the water and greedily grabbing all the barrels they could in this true feeding frenzy, captured by Shawn Casey in New Jersey for our August 29, 2017 Photo of the Day.

