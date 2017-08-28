August 28, 2017

While Tropical Storm Harvey continues to ravage Texas, Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten delivered a quick shot of excellent surf to North Florida, with RJ Berger scoring for our August 28, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Will Vogt.

