august 27, 2017

This weekend, Hurricane Harvey joined past mega-storms like Katrina and Sandy in the annals of American history: a devastating storm that claims lives, destroys homes, wreaks havoc on major metropolitan areas, and stretches infrastructure and emergency services to their breaking point while also delivering excellent surf to certain corners of the East Coast. Austin Magee enjoys the Florida Panhandle flipside of Harvey’s hell in Houston for our August 27, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Henry Connart. Keep the thoughts and prayers flowing toward Southeast Texas and do what you can to contribute to the ongoing relief effort.

