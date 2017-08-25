August 25, 2017 • Photo of The Day
You know you’re barreled deep when even the photographers look up from their cameras to pay attention. Good thing Carlos Jarquin kept his finger on the shutter to capture Nantucket, MA, native Ryan Webb on vacation in Mexico for our August 25, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: carlos jarquin, massachusetts, mexico, nantucket, photo of the day, potd, ryan webb