august 24, 2017

Robbie McCormick displaces enough water to redefine fluid displacement — the principle that any object placed in a fluid causes that fluid to no longer occupy that volume of space — for our August 24, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken in New Smyrna Beach, FL, by Jason Obenauer.

