August 24, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Robbie McCormick displaces enough water to redefine fluid displacement — the principle that any object placed in a fluid causes that fluid to no longer occupy that volume of space — for our August 24, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken in New Smyrna Beach, FL, by Jason Obenauer.
Hurricane Gert Swell Gallery
Tags: florida, jason obenauer, new smyrna beach, photo of the day, potd, robbie mccormick