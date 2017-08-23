August 23, 2017

August 23, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Author John Crowley once said, “Time is like walking backward away from something. The path grows longer and the door smaller, the trees fill up your sight and the door is lost, then the path is lost in the woods and the woods lost in the hills. Yet somewhere in the center, still, is the thing.” Ryan Conklin gets deep for our August 23, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Dawn Gray Moraga.

