August 22, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Big get well soon wishes go out to North Carolina’s Nohea Futrell, who broke his ribs and punctured his lungs surfing during the Gert swell and spent the week recovering in the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, VA. The good news? Nohea should be home on Friday and will be ripping again soon, just like he was in this #tbt shot for our August 22, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Jon Carter.
