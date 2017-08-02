August 2, 2017

August 2, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Some folks spend their summer vacation in tropical locales, but Long Beach High School Surf Team coach Neal Campbell headed north instead, teaming up with Ryan McGill in New England for a few rocky pointbreak slides for our August 2, 2017 Photo of the Day.

