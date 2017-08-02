August 2, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Some folks spend their summer vacation in tropical locales, but Long Beach High School Surf Team coach Neal Campbell headed north instead, teaming up with Ryan McGill in New England for a few rocky pointbreak slides for our August 2, 2017 Photo of the Day.
More Photos
-
August 3, 2017
August 3, 2017
-
August 2, 2017
August 2, 2017
-
July 2017 Swell Gallery
August 2, 2017
-
August 1, 2017
August 1, 2017
-
July 31, 2017
July 31, 2017
-
July 30, 2017
July 31, 2017
-
July 29, 2017
July 29, 2017
-
July 28, 2017
July 28, 2017
-
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
-
July 26, 2017
July 26, 2017
-
July 25, 2017
July 25, 2017
-
July 24, 2017
July 24, 2017
Tags: longboard, neal campbell, new england, photo of the day, potd, ryan mcgill, summer