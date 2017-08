While we wait for the tropics to fire up again, there’s no harm in reliving Hurricane Gert’s swell from last week. Here’s Stevie Pittman looking impeccably poised on an Outer Banks grinder, as seen by Patrick Duggan for our August 19, 2017 Photo of the Day.

