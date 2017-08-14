Hello, Gert! The latest tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season graced Florida with fun waves on August 14, 2017, as seen in this Photo of the Day of Chauncey Robinson taken by ESM Publisher Tom Dugan. Stay tuned as Tropical Storm Gert delivers a few more days of fun surf as the system moves north-northeast throughout the rest of the week.

