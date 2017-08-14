August 14, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Hello, Gert! The latest tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season graced Florida with fun waves on August 14, 2017, as seen in this Photo of the Day of Chauncey Robinson taken by ESM Publisher Tom Dugan. Stay tuned as Tropical Storm Gert delivers a few more days of fun surf as the system moves north-northeast throughout the rest of the week.
More Photos
-
August 15, 2017
August 15, 2017
-
August 14, 2017
August 14, 2017
-
August 13, 2017
August 13, 2017
-
August 12, 2017
August 12, 2017
-
August 11, 2017
August 11, 2017
-
August 10, 2017
August 10, 2017
-
August 9, 2017
August 9, 2017
-
August 8, 2017
August 8, 2017
-
August 7, 2017
August 7, 2017
-
August 6, 2017
August 6, 2017
-
August 5, 2017
August 5, 2017
-
August 4, 2017
August 4, 2017
Tags: august 14 2017, Central Florida, chauncey robinson, dugan, photo of the day, potd, tropical storm gert