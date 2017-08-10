August 10, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“On Tuesday, we saw the beginnings of Tropical Storm Franklin’s swell,” says Florida Panhandle photographer Alex Dantin. “With a rare 10-second interval, it was a longboard paradise. There were more than two dozen people out in the lineup by night fall — it almost seemed like Malibu. We woke up Wednesday morning pre-dawn with the buoys reading 5.2 feet @ 11 seconds but knew it was going to be short-lived with the surrounding storms. So with a window of two hours, Brad Peterman and half of the Salty Humans crew got everything possible before the office called.”
Tags: alex dantin, august 10 2017, brad peterman, florida panhandle, photo of the day, potd, tropical storm franklin