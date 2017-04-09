April 9, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Raven Lundy may be new to water photography, but his learning curve is as steep as this Outer Banks tunnel, navigated with ease by Colin Herlihy last week for our April 9, 2017 Photo of the Day.
50 Million Shades of Grey: A B&W Photo Portfolio
Tags: Colin Herlihy, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day, potd, raven lundy