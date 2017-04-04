april 4, 2017

“Pretty solid couple of days,” says New England photographer Dave Sieczkiewicz. “April Fools was bigger than forecasted here, and even though it was pretty gloomy, toward the last 30 minutes of the day some incredible light broke through and made for some dramatic imagery. I just happened to be lucky enough that a few good ones showed their faces while the light lasted. The sun trajectory this time of year adds so much more to the feeling.”

