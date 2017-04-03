april 3, 2017

Who won the heat at this popular New Jersey spot over the weekend? Not Sam Hammer, not Mike Gleason, not Andrew Gesler, and not any other names that you’d instantly recognize from the Garden State surfing power structure. No, it was teacher, state champion, Manasquan High School Surf Team coach, and Summertime Surf kids’ camp manager JD LaCarrubba showing his young charges how it’s done. And that’s the kind of shot (taken by Mary Dunham for our April 3rd, 2017, Photo of the Day) that we love the most.

Tags: jd lacarrubba, mary dunham, new jersey, photo of the day, potd