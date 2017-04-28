April 28, 2017

Some waves are heavier. Some are longer. Some offer more high-performance potential. But when the Outer Banks gets good, breaking in flawless symmetry just off the beach this week for a few eager surfers like Blaine Walck, there isn’t anywhere on the East Coast that’s more perfect. April 28, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by @jadapacaveli.

