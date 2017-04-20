April 20, 2017

April 20, 2017 • Photo of The Day

There’s no better place to be on a day like today than the green room — especially if you live on and surf in the Gulf of Mexico, where moments like this captured by Kyle Gray for our April 20, 2017 Photo of the Day are few and far between.

