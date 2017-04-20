April 20, 2017 • Photo of The Day
There’s no better place to be on a day like today than the green room — especially if you live on and surf in the Gulf of Mexico, where moments like this captured by Kyle Gray for our April 20, 2017 Photo of the Day are few and far between.
More Photos
-
April 20, 2017
April 20, 2017
-
April 19, 2017
April 19, 2017
-
2017 NSSA East Coast Championships Freesurf Gallery
April 18, 2017
-
April 18, 2017
April 18, 2017
-
April 17, 2017
April 17, 2017
-
April 16, 2017
April 16, 2017
-
April 15, 2017
April 15, 2017
-
April 14, 2017
April 14, 2017
-
April 13, 2017
April 13, 2017
-
April 12, 2017
April 12, 2017
-
April 11, 2017
April 11, 2017
-
April 10, 2017
April 10, 2017
Tags: 2017, april 20, florida panhandle, gulf of mexico, kyle gray, photo of the day, potd