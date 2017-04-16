April 16, 2017

April 16, 2017 • Photo of The Day

The Easter competition tradition continued this year in Central Florida thanks to all the hard work from Salty Sweet and The Beachside Resident resurrecting the fabled Easter Pro-Am in Cocoa Beach. Stay tuned for a full report featuring words and photos from Tom Dugan and white-hot surfing from local rippers like Tommy Coleman.

