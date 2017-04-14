April 14, 2017

April 14, 2017 • Photo of The Day

The anticipation that comes from a slow drop-in — incubating stoke since the first Polynesians started riding waves a few hundred years ago. This Photo of the Day for April 14, 2017 was taken in New England by Ralph Fatello.

