april 13, 2017

Sunny or cloudy? Big or small? Warm or cold? Windy or sheet-glass? Come spring, you can experience every extreme — sometimes in the space of the same session. So as long as you’re ready for anything that the Atlantic Ocean might throw at you, as Rob Kelly and Kyle Gronostajksi were for our April 13, 2017 Photo of the Day, everything will be OK.

