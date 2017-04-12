April 12, 2017 • Photo of The Day
The newest undiscovered pointbreak? Somewhere deep in the heart of the Great Lakes, where photographer Brian Tanis and crew searched out a few fresh (as in never-before-surfed) nooks and crannies last week for our April 12, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: 2017, april 12, brian tanis, great lakes, photo of the day, potd