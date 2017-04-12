April 12, 2017

April 12, 2017 • Photo of The Day

april 12, 2017

The newest undiscovered pointbreak? Somewhere deep in the heart of the Great Lakes, where photographer Brian Tanis and crew searched out a few fresh (as in never-before-surfed) nooks and crannies last week for our April 12, 2017 Photo of the Day.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM