April 10, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Charles Mencel’s wave of the day from last Friday was captured from at least five different perspectives, but it’s the peeling perfection and gutsy girth of this look that impressed us the most for our April 10, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken by Carter McCoy.
Tags: carter mccoy, charles mencel, photo of the day, potd