april 10, 2017

Charles Mencel’s wave of the day from last Friday was captured from at least five different perspectives, but it’s the peeling perfection and gutsy girth of this look that impressed us the most for our April 10, 2017 Photo of the Day, taken by Carter McCoy.

March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

