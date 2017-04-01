Sheet-glass head-high barrels on the Florida Panhandle to send March a big goodbye kiss? That’s no April Fools, as photographer Alex Dantin proves with this April 1, 2017 Photo of the Day of Sterling Spencer: “I’m still amping from yesterday morning’s surprise session,” Dantin says. “I couldn’t believe that we were in our own backyard. The longer intervals were a true blessing as well as the light north wind during the morning. A four-hour window was more than enough time for all the Salty Humans to get shacked on multiple occasions. Some are saying that session was the most fun day of the year so far.”

