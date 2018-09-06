Photo Countdown To The 50th Annual ESA Champs…

Image 11 & 12 of 25:

It won’t be long until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 50th running of the Eastern Surfing Championships. To get the competitive juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from the past years of regional qualifiers, the wave blessed 2017 Easterns and from five decades of amazing moments from deep in the ESM archives. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championship’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!

This is a good time for a two-fer to give context to the amazing run the ESA has had as an organization and to give some well deserved props to one of it’s highest decorated warriors, East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer Ed Fawess from Long Island, New York.

Next to New England’s Peter Pan, we can’t think of another still active ESA competitor with well over four decades of attending – and still winning – these comps and surfing at a very high level and who look’s like he’s not even close to being done as evidenced by the photo below at the 2017 Eastern’s where he won, yet again, in the Legends division.

Just a few klick’s south of 70 years old, it’s guy’s like Ed who show us how to push the wave riding longevity envelop with dedication, good lifestyle choices and just by staying stoked and we hope to see him on the winners stand for years to come.