Photo Countdown To The 50'th Annual ESA Champs Continues …

August 30, 2018 • Eastern Surfing Association, Photos

Image 7 of 25:

It won’t be long until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 50th running of the Eastern Surfing Championships. To get the competitive juices flowing the ESA and www.esternsurf.com will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from the past years of regional qualifiers, the wave blessed 2017 Easterns and from five decades of amazing moments from deep in the ESM archives. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championship’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!

Let’s face it, everybody enjoys a good finals clash in such marquee divisions such as Mens or Women’s U-18 and 16 or any hotly contested bracket leading to a finals birth or the winner’s circle but what is it about watching the grom’s go at it with wild abandon that so captures our imagination like Kepa Mendia going for broke with this shore pound lipper during the finals of the 2018 Southeast Regionals Menehunes? Well because grom’s rule that’s why! Photo: Mez

