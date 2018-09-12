Photo Countdown To The 50th Annual ESA Championships…

Even with hurricane Florence threatening to delay things for a few short days ( tentatively Tuesday, September 19’th but keep checking the ESA website! ) it won’t be long until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 50th running of the Eastern Surfing Championships early next week. To get the competitive juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from the past years of regional qualifiers, the wave blessed 2017 Easterns and from five decades of amazing moments from deep in the ESM archives. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championship’s – and re-scheduling – please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!

Jason Motes is a spark plug type personality. Full on combustable energy on the beach, behind a microphone, under the comp tents that line the beach, in the water with a singlet on, huddling with the grom’s he coaches on the ESA All Star team trying to spark the competitive fuel in each and every one of their engines as if his life- and theirs – depends on it. He’s a leader, the guy you want in the trenches analyzing, guiding, planning and plotting to wring the best out of everyone, All Star or not. And the man definitely leads by example. He’s just about won it all in all kinds of different divisions over a couple of decades and is still throwing tail, burying rail, splitting lips and taking home hardware. A winner helping build winners, the ESA way. – Mez –