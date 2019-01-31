Miami Nice! SoBe Goes OFF!!

If you haven’t heard the news or seen any photos, Miami was THE place to be this past week when a swell that was not forecast hit for just a few hours. With knee high waves in the early morning, eight footers by midday, then shoulder high at night fall it was a day for the record books and proof positive that this place is one of the most fickle to predict accurately with the swell window the size of the distance between two shadow box fence slats. Florida in general is known for it’s one day swells but this ‘here in the afternoon, gone before Stephen Colbert’s Late Show monologue was over’ variety might be the new benchmark for shortest lived SoBe wave ever. Like most swells, the best thing about the waves not being forecasted is the crowds were way down for Miami where a swell like this can easily see 100 ++ plus surfers strung out between the river jetty at Government Cut and First Street about an eighth of a mile to the north. A solid but not huge contingent of in-tune locals, along a handful of Florida boys from up coast, took full advantage of some great peaks between that on-fire stretch of fable coast with local surfer, mom, and owner of 3RD and Ocean Clothing Annie Tworoger ( @3rdandocean on Instagram ) snapping off the following epic images for our www.easternsurf.com followers to enjoy. Check out the ocean color, offshore wind, and 6 hours of truly pumping waves in Miami that those who caught it will not soon forget while the rest of wish like hell we were there to partake in. – Tom Dugan –