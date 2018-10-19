Phlogging Michael: A Gulf Coast Photo Gallery With The Lopez’s & Co.

For all of hurricane Michael’s cat 5 rage, fury and the imminent death and destruction it would cause the Panhandle and beyond as it spun by just offshore of Florida’s densely populated west coast there was a small window of opportunity for a few hours of waves at an un-named post dredge sandbar just beyond the Tampa – Saint Petersburg area. You may also know this mellow, barrier island town by it’s name Indian Rocks Beach, home to two of surfings most versatile, and well known former World Tour competitors, Shea and Cory Lopez. I’ve never had much luck scoring waves all the way across the other side of the Peninsula from my Melbourne Beach home base near Sebastian Inlet striking out four of the four times I’ve decided to chase the elusive, fickle, nearly unpredictable hurricane surf there which is a 6 hour round trip drive to boot. However, with sage advice from Indian Rocker Shea Lopez, I decided to roll the dice once again and, finally, the fifth time was the charm. Here’s my photoblog ( phlog ) from a day you would hardly call epic wave-wise but it was all that and more to me in the way of having an adventure, getting to see and hang out with the Lopez clan and friends on their home turf and finally witnessing waves I’ve fruitlessly chased there for over 30 years since moving to Florida. – Mez –