ESM Sick-Quence! Barley’s Big FS No Hander On The OBNC By Mez

October 22, 2018 • Photos, Sick-quence!

Brett Barley can do it all. In big waves or small waves, from Third Reef Pipe to three foot Lighthouse. He can snake his way through 20 and 30 second barrels rides that would make the Roto Rooter man beam with pride or bust out cutting edge, WSL level airs with all the frontside / backside circus spins, revo’s, grabs, no grabs that would make Italo, Gabby, Jules, Felipe and JJF throw shakas. He is a truly gifted freak following his own muse from the tiny hamlet of Buxton, NC while surfing, fishing, traveling the globe, filming, editing, participating in the comps of his choosing, taking care of his family and ambassador-ing his ass off for his sponsors, his humble hometown and the east coast. When you are lucky enough to catch up with him this is usually what you get- big time moves from a small town kid. – Mez –

 

 

 

