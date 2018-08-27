Daily Photo Countdown To The 50th Annual ESA Champs, Only 20 Days to Go!

August 27, 2018 •
Eastern Surfing Association, Photos
Image 7 of 25:
It won’t be long, only 23 short days now in fact, until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 2018 Eastern Surfing Championships. To get the competitive juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from the past years three, 2018 regional events as well as from the wave blessed 2017 Eastern’s itself. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championship’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!
Maine’s Maddie Ryan ( pictured here ) went blow-for-blow- in an true batttle royale with South Carolina’s Leah Thomopson in stellar conditions as Hurricane Jose’s copious, perfect swell pouerd in over the sandbars on the southside of Jennette’s pier during the 2017 ESA Championships. In a truly epic finals heat that saw the lead see-saw several times – with Thompson holding the lead until the final moments – first place in U-18 Junior Womens eventually went to rival Ryan on this buzzer beater where she linked multiple lip bashes with fluid, full rail wrap’s on a set wave picked off from the outside take off zone all the way into the inside shorebreak. This heat, and ride, was an absolute event highlight and the kind hard fought clash you don’t want to see end nor anyone declared “loser”. Photo: Mez / ESM / @easternsurfmag on Instagram