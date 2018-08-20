Daily Photo Countdown To The 2018 ESA Champs: 25 Days Until Comp Begins!

It won’t be long, only 25 short day’s in fact, until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16’th at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 2018 Eastern Surfing Championships. To get the competative juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what’s it really all about in the end? ) selected from the past year’s three, 2018 regional events as well as from the wave blessed 2017 Easterns itself. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championhips please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!