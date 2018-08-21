Daily Photo Countdown To The 2018 ESA Champs, 24 Day’s To Go!

Image 2 0f 25:

It won’t be long, only 24 short days in fact, until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 2018 Eastern Surfing Championships. To get the competative juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t fun what it’s all about? ) selected from the past years three, 2018 regional events as well as from the wave blessed 2017 Easterns itself. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championhip’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!

Perhaps the stand-out, most in form competitor from any 2018 regional qualifier was Central Floridas Jonathan Wallhauser in the three day Southeast tilt. Jon went on a full rampage in extreme, roiled up ocean conditions and ripped the shittake out of it on both long and short equipment to capture U18 Junior Mens, Open Shortboard and Junior Mens Longboard victories while putting in and instrumental performance that keyed the CFL districts big win in the intensely competative Tag Team match. Where he summoned up the energy and stamina to surf one heat after another while paddling out against non-stop, 6-8 foot waves and river like currents over two long days we do not know but his weekend run was truly inspiring.