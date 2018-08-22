Daily Photo Countdown to the 2018 ESA Champs, 23 Days To Go!

It won’t be long, only 23 short days now in fact, until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 50th running of the Eastern Surfing Championships. To commemorate this giant milestone and to get the competative juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from the past years there regional events as well as from the wave blessed, 2017 Easterns itself. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championhip’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game! – Mez –

2018 Northeast Regional standout Cole Deveney from New Jersey had an excellent showing on finals day during the youth divisions by winning the coveted Boys U16 division, taking out the Junior Ironman award and coming in a very close second to Jake Mateo in the hotly contested marquee Junior Men U18 bracket.  The kid had a great event and we look forward to seeing him at Easterns in a few weeks. Photo: Mez / ESM / @easternsurf on Instagram

 

 

