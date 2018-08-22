Daily Photo Countdown to the 2018 ESA Champs, 23 Days To Go!

Image 3 of 25:

It won’t be long, only 23 short days now in fact, until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennettes Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 50th running of the Eastern Surfing Championships. To commemorate this giant milestone and to get the competative juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from the past years there regional events as well as from the wave blessed, 2017 Easterns itself. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championhip’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game! – Mez –