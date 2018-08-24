Daily Photo Countdown To The 2018 ESA Champs, 22 Days to Go!

August 24, 2018 •
Eastern Surfing Association, Photos
It won’t be long, only 22 short days now in fact, until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 50’th running of the Eastern Surfing Championships. To commorate this giant milestone and get the competitive juices flowing, the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from this years three regional events as well as from the wave blessed, 2017 Eastern’s itself. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championhip’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game! -Mez –
The 2018 Mid Atlantic Regionals was the most surf starved event of the 3 qualifiers but still had a few bright moments both in surfing performances and, as the saying goes, occasional “contestable waves”. It wasn’t flat – and when you pay that entry fee you sign up for whatever the ocean has on offer – but it was close and the event was pushed through in two days instead of three which was a good call by the powers that be in order to have the best waves possible. It’s days like this where a little luck is welcomed but also becomes a true test of what you are made of competitively, especially the from the mental side of your game. The conditions were small to tiny but if you won at the MA’s this year, you truly won big. Unidentified competitor making something out of next to nothing to get the score. Photo: Mez / ESM / @easternsurf on Instagram