Daily Photo Countdown To The 2018 ESA Champs, 21 Days To Go!

August 24, 2018 • Eastern Surfing Association, Photos

Image #5 of 25:

It won’t be long, only 23 short days now in fact, until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 2018 Eastern Surfing Championships. To get the competitive juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times ( because isn’t that what it is really all about in the end? ) selected from the past years three, 2018 regional events as well as from the wave blessed 2017 Eastern’s itself. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championship’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!

The 2017 ESA Championships will be known not only for the amazing waves provided by Hurricane Irma as she passed by the Outer Banks but also for some of the all time bravado performances turned in by every division from groms to girls to guys. Under 12 finalist C.J. Mangio from New York serevd notice in a big way on waves like this that he is truly one of this coasts most promising groms to keep an eye one. Photo: Mez / ESM / @easternsurfmag on Instagram

